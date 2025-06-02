YouTube launches viewer rating in streaming chat — how it works

The YouTube app on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

YouTube has launched the experiment with the new feature designed to stimulate viewer interaction during streams — the engagement rating, which is displayed directly in the live chat. The platform uses game mechanics to increase interest in Super Chat, stickers, and gifts.

How will the new feature work on YouTube?

The EXPOSUREEE channel shows that the new system evaluates viewer activity in real time based on the principle of "experience" (XP), which is awarded for comments, using Super Chat, Super Stickers, or sending gifts. The most active viewers are ranked in the TOP 50, accessible by clicking on the crown icon at the top of the chat.

Viewer ratings for livestreams on the YouTube. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

YouTube explains that the first three places in the ranking will receive special badges that will be displayed next to their name during the broadcast. This increases the chances of being noticed by the creator of the stream, especially in the gaming community, where such elements of competition are familiar and effective.

The update is beneficial both for YouTube, as it encourages the use of paid features, and for content creators, who receive a portion of the revenue from these transactions. While the idea may seem superficial at first glance, it already shows potential to increase engagement.

The feature is currently being tested with a limited number of users. Participants of the experiment can also switch off their participation in the rating if they wish.

