YouTube to add Google Lens to Shorts — how it will work

The YouTube logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

In the coming weeks, users of YouTube's mobile version will be able to search for information about what they're watching in Shorts videos without leaving the player. The new beta feature integrates Google Lens capabilities directly into the short video service and allows users to instantly find out details about objects or places on the screen.

It is stated on the YouTube Help support website.

Advertisement

When will the new feature be rolled out?

After installing the update, users simply open Shorts in the app, tap the screen to pause the video, and select Lens from the top menu. The user can then swipe, select, or tap any element in the frame to have Lens find visual matches and display the search results on top of the video. From there, it's easy to return to the video.

During beta testing, no ads are displayed in the search results window. In addition, Lens doesn't yet work in Shorts with affiliate shopping links or paid promotional materials. According to the YouTube team, the rollout has already begun and will be available to all viewers this week. To follow the updates, it is recommended to subscribe to the official announcement post.

As a reminder, YouTube remains the most popular platform for watching videos, but there are situations when it is more convenient to have a video available locally. For this purpose, there are legal and free download methods that do not require additional software or registration.

We also wrote that for most authors, YouTube has long ceased to be just a hobby — it has become a stable source of income. However, to generate income, you need to not only publish content but also activate monetization and comply with the platform's policies.