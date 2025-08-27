Xiaomi HyperOS 3 beta program: release date, features and how to join

Xiaomi opens enrollment for HyperOS 3 Beta
Xiaomi has launched the enrollment for its HyperOS 3 beta program, announced by Xiaomi Group President Lu Weibing. The first participants are MIX Flip 2 users, who can apply through the Internal Testing Center in the Xiaomi Community.
This was reported by XiaomiTime.
What’s new in HyperOS 3 Beta
The update is designed with a focus on foldable smartphones, especially the MIX Flip 2. Key improvements include:
- enhanced dual-screen functionality;
- seamless app continuity between displays;
- updated gesture controls for smoother navigation;
- better battery optimization;
- improved security protocols and system stability.
How to join the program
To participate, MIX Flip 2 owners need to:
- Sign in to Xiaomi Community with their Mi Account.
- Select the HyperOS 3 beta program.
- Follow the installation steps.
- Submit feedback through official channels.
Future Plans
Currently, the beta is limited to MIX Flip 2, but Xiaomi confirmed it will expand HyperOS 3 beta testing to more devices in the near future.
