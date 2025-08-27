Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology Xiaomi opens enrollment for HyperOS 3 Beta

Xiaomi opens enrollment for HyperOS 3 Beta

en
Publication time 27 August 2025 17:01
Xiaomi HyperOS 3 beta program: release date, features and how to join
HyperOS 3 Beta Program” banner. Photo: XiaomiTime

Xiaomi has launched the enrollment for its HyperOS 3 beta program, announced by Xiaomi Group President Lu Weibing. The first participants are MIX Flip 2 users, who can apply through the Internal Testing Center in the Xiaomi Community.

This was reported by XiaomiTime.

What’s new in HyperOS 3 Beta

The update is designed with a focus on foldable smartphones, especially the MIX Flip 2. Key improvements include:

  • enhanced dual-screen functionality;
  • seamless app continuity between displays;
  • updated gesture controls for smoother navigation;
  • better battery optimization;
  • improved security protocols and system stability.
Screenshot of Xiaomi Group
Xiaomi Group President Lu Weibing announces HyperOS 3 Beta.
Photo: XiaomiTime.

How to join the program

To participate, MIX Flip 2 owners need to:

  1. Sign in to Xiaomi Community with their Mi Account.
  2. Select the HyperOS 3 beta program.
  3. Follow the installation steps.
  4. Submit feedback through official channels.

Future Plans

Currently, the beta is limited to MIX Flip 2, but Xiaomi confirmed it will expand HyperOS 3 beta testing to more devices in the near future.

phones Xiaomi smartphone production HyperOS
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
