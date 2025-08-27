Xiaomi HyperOS 3 beta program: release date, features and how to join

HyperOS 3 Beta Program” banner. Photo: XiaomiTime

Xiaomi has launched the enrollment for its HyperOS 3 beta program, announced by Xiaomi Group President Lu Weibing. The first participants are MIX Flip 2 users, who can apply through the Internal Testing Center in the Xiaomi Community.

What’s new in HyperOS 3 Beta

The update is designed with a focus on foldable smartphones, especially the MIX Flip 2. Key improvements include:

enhanced dual-screen functionality;

seamless app continuity between displays;

updated gesture controls for smoother navigation;

better battery optimization;

improved security protocols and system stability.

Xiaomi Group President Lu Weibing announces HyperOS 3 Beta.

Photo: XiaomiTime.

How to join the program

To participate, MIX Flip 2 owners need to:

Sign in to Xiaomi Community with their Mi Account. Select the HyperOS 3 beta program. Follow the installation steps. Submit feedback through official channels.

Future Plans

Currently, the beta is limited to MIX Flip 2, but Xiaomi confirmed it will expand HyperOS 3 beta testing to more devices in the near future.

