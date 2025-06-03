WhatsApp will finally get usernames — how it will work and what will change

The WhatsApp application on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

WhatsApp Messenger is finally getting closer to the feature that users consider to be a basic one. In the beta version 25.17.10.70, the Meta team is testing the possibility of authorization and identification by a unique name, not just a phone number.

Mashable writes about it.

How will usernames work?

According to the WABetaInfo resource, the option is still under development and is not yet available for public testing. Everyone will be able to create their own name using letters, numbers, dots, or underscores, but no other special characters. Names cannot start with "www." or end with domains like ".com" to prevent phishing, and already taken options will not be available. When the other person changes their nickname, a system notification will appear in the chat. A similar feature has already been implemented in Telegram.

The most important thing is that the innovation allows you to hide your number from strangers and show your chosen name instead. Although the mechanism may still undergo changes, the release is expected relatively soon.

As a reminder, WhatsApp has long been the main communication channel for millions of users, making it an attractive target for spam and fraudulent contacts. Attackers often send unwanted messages and calls, but the app itself provides effective protection against strangers, although the relevant settings are not always visible.

We also wrote that WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption (E2EE) feature guarantees a high level of privacy: no one—not hackers, not law enforcement, not Meta employees themselves-can view the content of your messages. In addition, the app offers additional security features to further protect personal data.