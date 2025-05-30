WhatsApp will allow you to log out of your account without uninstalling it — how it will work

The logo of WhatsApp Messenger on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

WhatsApp is testing the new "Logout" feature, which will allow you to temporarily disable Messenger on your main smartphone without completely deleting data and leaving groups. This feature was discovered during the analysis of the code of the beta version 2.25.17.37.

What did the APK analysis show?

Currently, on the main device, users can only delete their profile, and it clears all information and automatically kicks them out of chats. In the new build, the Account section has the new Logout feature, which offers one of two ways. The first one completely erases data and settings, which is basically the same as reinstalling the app, but without being excluded from groups. The second one simply logs you out of your current profile, leaving your correspondence, settings, and media files in place. When you log in again using the same number, everything is restored.

The feature is useful when you need a short break from chats, diagnose problems, or quickly switch between multiple accounts. While a similar logout is already available on connected devices (for example, in the web version), it hasn't been available on the main phone until now.

The authors note that the feature is currently labelled as "Internal", which means it is probably undergoing internal testing. It is expected that it will be available to selected beta users first, and then in the stable release. Those who want to try the new feature will have to wait a little longer.

