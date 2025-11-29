Refurbished smartphones — how to identify them and whether they’re worth buying

A smartphone in hand. Photo: Unsplash

A refurbished phone on the market isn’t necessarily a problem, but it’s important to distinguish certified refurbishment from a device assembled from random parts so you don’t overpay for a phone with a hidden history.

UNIAN reports on what to look for.

Advertisement

How to check if a smartphone is refurbished

The first warning sign is an IMEI mismatch. You can quickly check it with the *#06# combination, then compare the number on the screen with the data in the settings and on the box. If the numbers differ, it usually means the device was taken apart and components were replaced — in most cases, this means the phone is not new.

It’s also useful to check the battery condition. When the battery health is no longer at 100%, there’s a chance the phone has been used before. Even if the battery was replaced at a service center, it’s better to clarify such details right away to understand the device’s real capacity.

Another clue is the external condition. Slight scratches or dents, signs of disassembly on the frame, uneven screen backlighting, or minor pixelation may indicate repairs or part replacements. Even good service centers don’t always manage to hide such small traces.

A refurbished smartphone can be a good purchase — but only if you know who restored it and how. Different workshops follow different standards: some perform full diagnostics and install official components, while others limit themselves to cleaning and cosmetic fixes, then sell the phone as refurbished.

The risk of uncertified refurbishment lies in non-original parts and hidden issues. Such devices may mask the consequences of drops or water exposure, and if something breaks again, manufacturer support will no longer help — official warranties typically do not cover such cases.

Read more:

Smartphone radiation — what actually affects your health

Keypad phones are making a comeback — reasons to switch

Trump Mobile sells used iPhones, Samsungs instead of promised T1