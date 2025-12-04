Short TikTok and Reels videos cause “brain rot,” study finds

The TikTok app logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Excessive consumption of short videos on TikTok and Instagram Reels has been linked to declining cognitive abilities and mental health problems. This is stated in a new study by the American Psychological Association (APA), which analyzes the impact of short‑form content on the brain.

What the study showed about short videos

As part of the research, scientists processed data from 98,299 participants across 71 studies. They concluded that the more a person watches short‑form content, the worse their cognitive performance becomes — particularly attention and inhibitory control, meaning the ability to focus and restrain impulsive reactions.

Researchers suggest that repeated exposure to highly stimulating, dynamic content leads to habituation. Over time, users become less sensitive to "slower" tasks that require effort, such as reading, problem‑solving, or deep learning. In simplified terms, the authors say this may contribute to what the internet calls brain rot.

In conclusion, the study showed that fascination with short videos is associated with poorer cognitive indicators (attention, inhibitory control, language, memory, working memory), as well as most measures of mental health — with the exception of body image and self‑esteem.

What "brain rot" means and why it's discussed

Oxford Dictionary defines brain rot as "the supposed deterioration of a person's mental or intellectual state, especially as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging".

This expression was named Oxford's Word of the Year in 2024. It describes both "low‑quality, meaningless" content and the negative consequences that society believes may arise from its constant consumption — for individuals as well as for society as a whole.

