LG is finally ending support for smartphones - what you need to do before June 30

LG smartphone. Photo: Pexels

It’s been more than four years since LG officially exited the smartphone business, but the company continued to support select devices with Android 12 updates and security patches for three years after each model’s release. That chapter is now coming to a final close: servers distributing firmware updates via FOTA, the Update Center app, and LG Bridge desktop tool will be permanently shut down.

This was reported by 9to5Google.

Advertisement

When LG smartphones will lose all official support

The servers will go offline on June 30, 2025. In a notice published on April 10, LG thanked users for their support and confirmed that no further updates — including service center assistance — would be provided after that date.

Most notably, after performing a factory reset, users won’t be able to reinstall core system apps, as the app update service will also be discontinued.

While LG’s active device base is now relatively small, the company urges anyone still using or storing LG smartphones to check for final firmware updates before the shutdown. After June 30, no LG phone will receive system modifications — either over-the-air or via PC tools — officially ending the brand’s mobile legacy.

Previously, we covered seven hidden iPhone features in iOS 18 that could make your life easier.

We also reported that older iPhones running WhatsApp will need to update to iOS 15.1 or later by May 5 to stay compatible.