World's first 4G and 5G video call from space by Vodafone — how it was

People outside a Vodafone store. Photo: Phil Noble/REUTERS

Vodafone has achieved a major milestone by making the world's first video call from space using standard 4G and 5G smartphones. The breakthrough was made possible by satellite technology, which allows us to provide communications in regions without traditional mobile coverage.

This was reported by FoneArena.

Historic video call via satellite connection

Unlike traditional satellite services, this technology does not require the use of satellite phones, external antennas or special terminals. It works similarly to existing 4G and 5G mobile networks, allowing smartphones to seamlessly switch between satellite and terrestrial coverage.

The world's first video call from space was made using Vodafone's new communications gateway that works with AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird satellites. Vodafone engineer Rowan Chesmer called Vodafone Group CEO Margherita Della Valle from a mountainous area in Wales where there was previously no mobile internet.

The satellite technology, which operates in low Earth orbit, extends the capabilities of Vodafone's terrestrial networks. It is the world's first satellite internet service to connect directly to standard 4G and 5G smartphones. This ensures stable connectivity in hard-to-reach locations such as mountains, high seas and rural areas where other mobile or fixed services are not available.

This breakthrough comes 40 years after Vodafone made the first mobile call in the UK on January 1, 1985. The direct integration of satellite technology with Vodafone's mobile and fibre infrastructure ensures seamless communications without the need for additional equipment or manual network switching.

We also wrote that Apple was secretly working with SpaceX to build support for the Starlink satellite network into its smartphones. Users can get an alternative way to communicate where there is no stable mobile network.

As a reminder, the world's first wooden satellite, created by Japanese researchers, was launched into space. The launch took place as part of an experimental use of wood in the study of the Moon and Mars.