Scientists discover a new method of destroying plastic

Compressed plastic waste. Photo: Unsplash

Researchers have developed a new method of dealing with plastic waste using moisture from the air to break it down, which can solve the global environmental problem of plastic, Interesting Engineering writes.

What is the new method of breaking down plastic waste?

The process begins with the use of a low-cost catalyst that breaks down the bonds in polyethylene terephthalate (PET), the most common plastic in the polyester family. Once broken down, the material is exposed to ambient air to convert PET into monomers, the basic building blocks of plastics. With 94% of the possible TPA recovered in just four hours, the process is both fast and efficient.

The researchers used a molybdenum catalyst and activated carbon, which are cheap, readily available and non-toxic. They combined PET with the catalyst and activated charcoal, then heated the mixture. Within a short time, the bonds in the PET broke down, and the researchers exposed the fragmented material to air, where, with a little moisture, it turned into terephthalic acid. The only by-product was acetaldehyde, which is easy to remove and has commercial value.

"Leveraging air moisture allows us to eliminate bulk solvents, reduce energy input and avoid the use of aggressive chemicals, making the process cleaner and more environmentally friendly," says Naveen Malik, first author of the study.

PET plastic is widely used all over the world. It is used to package food and beverages in bottles. The plastic is resistant to natural decomposition, which is too slow, forming microplastics and nanoplastics that pollute wastewater and waterways.

Currently, the main focus of scientific research is the fight against plastic, or rather, finding methods for its effective recycling. Current methods often rely on the use of high temperatures, large amounts of energy, and aggressive solvents. These processes generate toxic by-products.

