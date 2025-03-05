Starlink satellites burn up in the atmosphere — is there a threat to the Earth’s ozone layer?

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Starlink satellites. Photo: Joe Skipper/REUTERS

In January, about 120 SpaceX Starlink satellites burned up in the Earth’s atmosphere. Several re-entries occurred daily, creating artificial meteor showers that people around the world have seen. Although these spectacular showers seem harmless and even pleasing to the eye, scientists are sounding the alarm about their serious threat to the environment.

What is the threat from Starlink, according to the scientists?

Scientists are concerned that satellite debris in the upper atmosphere is entering the stratosphere, where the Earth’s protective ozone layer is located. They emit aluminum oxide particles that can damage the ozone layer.

When the satellites re-enter the atmosphere and burn, many of the metals on them are oxidized, including aluminum, which is quite abundant on Starlink satellites.

Scientists say that this burning process is not environmentally neutral. During this process, chemical transformations occur, which is especially true for aluminum, which makes up about 40% of the satellite’s weight. Upon re-entry, such a satellite produces about 30 kg of aluminum oxide particles that remain suspended in the upper atmosphere.

Scientists are interested in what happens when these particles eventually reach the stratosphere, where the ozone layer is located, which protects all life from harmful ultraviolet radiation.

According to the researchers, aluminum oxide could act as a catalyst for chemical reactions involving chlorine, similar to the process that led to ozone depletion due to chlorofluorocarbons in the past. CFCs can destroy ozone molecules.

Aluminum oxide particles do not consume ozone directly, but research suggests that they act as catalysts or substances that can promote chemical reactions without being consumed themselves. A single particle of aluminum oxide can reportedly potentially contribute to the destruction of thousands of ozone molecules over decades.

Several recent studies have pointed to a significant increase in aluminum oxide in the atmosphere associated with the re-entry of satellites. Space technology leaves what scientists call a chemical footprint in the atmosphere.

According to the researchers, the rate of its increase is of greater concern. They argue that if the rate of satellite deployment continues, aluminum oxide emissions could reach 360 metric tons per year, which is 646% higher than the natural level in the atmosphere.

Scientists claim that by the time ozone depletion is detected, the mesosphere could already be overrun with aluminum oxide particles, which are likely to continue to affect the chemical composition of the ozone for many years until certain regulatory changes are implemented.

While the concern is valid, the researchers also point to the lack of a comprehensive regulatory framework that would regulate the impact of satellite fallout on the air. The reports note that the United States Federal Communications Commission grants licenses to satellite mega constellations but does not take into account the debris returned to the atmosphere or ozone depletion in its assessments.

In turn, the formation of ozone holes as a result of ozone depletion can endanger humans and animals. The Earth will receive more ultraviolet solar radiation, which will increase the risk of skin diseases, cataracts, cancer, sunburn, and rapid aging.

