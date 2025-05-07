Microsoft and Asus are preparing the new version of ROG Ally with an Xbox button — everything we know

The logo of the Xbox game console. Photo: Unsplash

The first images of the second generation of the Asus ROG Ally portable console have appeared in regulatory databases, and in two versions simultaneously. In addition to the usual white model, the documents revealed a black variant with a built-in Xbox button in the upper left corner, indicating a partnership project between Microsoft and Asus codenamed Project Kennan.

The Verge writes about it.

Everything we know about the new product

The prototypes spotted by the Indonesian and FCC certification authorities show a number of design changes. The controllers have more pronounced ergonomic protrusions, and two USB-C ports are now on the top end. The devices retain a 7-inch 120Hz LCD screen, but the Xbox version is equipped with an octa-core Ryzen Z2 Extreme (36W), while the white ROG Ally 2 will be content with a quad-core 20W chip.

The Xbox button is located directly above the D-pad on the left side of the portable gaming console. Photo: FCC

In terms of external changes, the console has become slightly thicker, which may have a positive impact on the grip. A separate emphasis is the branded Xbox button above the crossbar, which is temporarily disguised on the white prototype.

Since certification procedures are already underway, and Asus traditionally launches new hardware at Computex, which starts on May 20, the announcement can be expected in the coming weeks, after the Microsoft Build conference, which opens on May 19.

