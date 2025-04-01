How to run and play AAA games on your smartphone — from emulators to cloud services

A smartphone with a gamepad. Photo: Unsplash

In recent years, mobile games have taken a big step forward thanks to improvements in technology and hardware. Once we imagined that we would be able to play computer games on our phones, but now it is no longer a fantasy.

Gizmochina writes about how you can play PC and console games on your smartphones.

Streaming AAA Games to Smartphones

Cloud gaming services have made significant advances in technology and have opened up access to AAA games for mobile device owners. Nowadays, this is one of the best ways to play such games on a smartphone, using powerful remote servers or your own gaming PC or console — you can simply stream the game directly to your device.

Currently, there are many platforms on the market that offer these services. The most popular are Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Steam Link. With the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, users get access to a huge library of video games that can be streamed to both iOS and Android smartphones.

Nvidia GeForce Now connects your existing Steam or Epic Games library and allows you to play both free and subscription games.

Steam Link allows gamers to transfer their entire game library to mobile devices over a shared Wi-Fi network.

Emulation

If you want to play old AAA games on your smartphone, you should turn to emulators. Special software simulates the operation of old consoles such as PlayStation 1, 2, Sony PSP, NES, and others. Modern smartphone hardware has long surpassed old consoles, so users can run emulators on Android and even iOS without any problems.

The most popular are DuckStation (PlayStation 1), ReDream (Sega Dreamcast), and PPSSPP (Sony PSP).

Native Support

The above methods are workarounds for playing modern or older AAA games. Some smartphones come with native support for these games, and the latest iPhone models are among them. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 can run large games: Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and Assassin's Creed Mirage, which are optimised for iOS and use iPhone hardware.

Such games take up quite a lot of memory space, but it is a miracle that such high-end games appear on phones.

Unfortunately, Android users do not have access to such franchises, but there are popular games that are perfectly optimised for the Google operating system. Among the popular ones:

Minecraft;

Terraria;

Stardew Valley;

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Although the development of mobile gaming is quite noticeable, some AAA games can feel out of place because of the on-screen controls. Therefore, if you plan to run such titles on your smartphone, it is worth buying a gamepad.

