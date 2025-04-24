The profitable alternative to flagships — 6 smartphones that can be bought secondhand

Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone in the hands. Photo: Unsplash

With prices for new flagship models exceeding USD 1,000, secondhand smartphones are a smart alternative: they are cheaper, reduce e-waste, and save resources spent on new gadgets and packaging. In addition, modern smartphones have powerful hardware and long-term software support, so they remain relevant for years.

Android Police writes about the 6 best secondhand smartphones to buy in 2025.

OnePlus 12R

The best option "for everyone".

OnePlus 12R smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a 6.78-inch 120 Hz AMOLED screen, and a 5,500 mAh battery cost USD 500 last year, and now it can be found in "minimally used" condition for USD 300-350. The device receives three major Android updates and can be charged with the included 100 W charger in less than half an hour.

Google Pixel 7

The bargain purchase is up to USD 200.

Google Pixel 7 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The compact 2022 flagship with Tensor G2 and a 50MP camera still takes better photos than most competitors under USD 300. Despite the 4,355 mAh battery, it's promised to be updated until 2027, so it's a good second phone or first smartphone for a teenager.

Apple iPhone 15

Reliability and a reserve "for the future".

Apple iPhone 15 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The A16 Bionic chip, 48MP main camera, and iOS support until at least 2028 make the model attractive on the secondary market for USD 450-500. Even with a 60Hz display, it remains a competitor to the new iPhone 16e, and the Plus version offers a larger screen and battery for a small premium.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

The choice for photo enthusiasts.

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The top-of-the-line camera with a telephoto lens, 120Hz LTPO-OLED, and a 5,050mAh battery are combined with the Tensor G3. The price of USD 350-400 makes the device a bargain, and seven-year updates from Google (until 2031) provide unprecedented "longevity".

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The flagship is up to USD 500.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 6.8-inch 120Hz display with S Pen support, and 200MP quad camera with 10x periscope zoom will remain relevant in 2025. Four major One UI updates guarantee the software's relevance until at least 2027.

OnePlus Open

The best foldable smartphone so far.

OnePlus Open smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

A year and a half after its release, this model with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a "regular" smartphone-sized external screen, and a 7.82-inch internal panel offers sophisticated software and multitasking. On the secondary market, its price has dropped to USD 700-800, which makes the Open more interesting than newer but more expensive Fold alternatives.

As a reminder, modern budget smartphones have long ceased to be weak devices. There are many interesting models in the segment under UAH 5,000 (USD 119.12 — Ed.).

We also wrote that there are many smartphones on the market that have ambitious features but are not worth the money. There are alternatives that are in no way inferior in terms of hardware and are cheaper.