Is your Xiaomi phone losing support in 2026?

Xiaomi company logo. Photo: Unsplash

Six Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones will reach the end of their life cycle in 2026. This means they will no longer receive security patches or system updates. While the devices will continue to work, they will no longer receive new software improvements or protection from current digital threats.

XiaomiTime reports on this.

Advertisement

Which Xiaomi devices will lose support?

The lifecycle of software support is important for smartphone owners because regular updates ensure security and interface development. Once a model reaches the end of its life cycle, the developer stops releasing exclusive updates for it, including security patches and new system versions.

The Xiaomi 12 series flagship models and the 12T line are among the models set to end support in 2026. According to the support schedules, the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will reach their end-of-life (EOL) deadline in March 2026. HyperOS 3 will be their final major update. The Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro are expected to finish their support cycle in October 2026.

Separate EOL dates in 2026 are also mentioned for popular Redmi models. Specifically, the Redmi Note 12 5G will end software support in March 2026, concluding its lifecycle with HyperOS 2, while the budget-friendly Redmi 12C will reach the end of its support cycle at the beginning of 2026.

For owners of devices in this category, the EOL status signals the need to upgrade their smartphone.

Xiaomi has long since expanded beyond smartphones and tablets and has built a wide ecosystem of devices. Its assortment includes practical household appliances and unusual products that not everyone knows about.

As we wrote in October, Xiaomi added an experimental feature to the Game Center that allows you to launch Steam games locally on your smartphone. This update is already available for the Redmi K90 series, bringing Android closer to full PC gaming capabilities.