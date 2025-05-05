Smartphone owners were urged not to violate the "rule 35" — what it means

A smartphone in the sand on the beach. Photo: Unsplash

Smartphone owners should be especially careful in hot weather. The sun's rays and high temperatures can cause serious battery problems. Apple has already warned its customers to protect their devices from overheating.

Why is high temperature dangerous for your smartphone?

Apple notes that any device with a battery is sensitive to excessive heat. In hot weather, a smartphone may start to work more slowly, hold a charge worse, and even get irreversibly damaged. The company emphasizes that it is important not to allow the device to heat up above 35°C, as this directly affects the battery capacity.

Even if the temperature outside is below 35°C, this does not mean that your phone is completely safe. Leaving your device in a car or direct sunlight can cause the temperature to exceed the permissible threshold. For example, in a closed car, the temperature can easily rise to 45°C or more, which is critical for the battery.

Users can check the status of their battery in the smartphone's settings menu ("Battery and charging health"). If the device regularly overheats, its capacity decreases much faster than usual. As a result, the iPhone owner is forced to charge the device more frequently, and its performance is significantly degraded.

Apple recommends avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun, leaving your smartphone in the car, and charging it in high temperatures. If the battery is already damaged, the only way to improve the situation is to replace it, which costs less than buying a new device.

