The truth about the myths surrounding your smartphone battery — how to actually extend its life

A discharged smartphone in the hands. Photo: Pexels

The battery in your phone starts to drain as soon as you switch on the device. The charge indicator on the screen cannot be considered completely accurate because modern smartphones have special safety mechanisms that protect the battery in the long term. Some popular tips are actually ineffective, while others can actually extend the battery's "life". If you want to get the most out of your phone, you should follow proven recommendations to prevent the battery from losing its lifespan too quickly.

Android Police writes about it.

Why you should avoid excessive heat and overcharging

The idea of "extending battery life" is to optimise battery performance and reduce wear and tear. Manufacturers usually provide average figures for battery life or usage, but the actual duration will be affected by how we care for the device. The battery life in Power Saving Mode is approximately 24 hours, but this is an estimate: it will depend on how you charge, your phone's settings, and your habits.

It's important to distinguish between short-term and long-term battery saving tips. The former is about how to keep the charge going throughout the day (for example, by turning down the screen brightness a little). Long-term preservation is about how to ensure minimal battery degradation over time by making sure you charge properly and don't overload your device.

It is a good practice not to let your smartphone run out of power and to avoid prolonged periods of 100% charge. Most modern devices are fine with being plugged into an outlet overnight, as they stop charging when they reach the full mark. However, overheating remains a critical factor: if your phone is too hot, it may indicate a faulty charger or port. Excessive heat is harmful to the battery and accelerates its wear and tear.

Another myth goes back to the days of nickel-cadmium batteries, when the device had to be completely discharged to "reset the memory" of the battery. Lithium-ion batteries do not have this effect, and regular discharging to zero can only accelerate the loss of capacity.

The issue of closing background applications is ambiguous. In some systems (e.g., iOS), forcing apps to close and then restarting them can sometimes consume more battery. However, Android smartphones often have special settings that allow you to limit the amount of time apps are running in the background without losing any user experience.

Ultimately, the best way to take care of your battery is to take care of it in a holistic way: don't overload the device, moderate the brightness and activity of apps in the background, avoid excessive heat, and keep the charge between 40-80%. It will help your smartphone last longer without any noticeable deterioration in battery life.

