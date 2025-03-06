World War III — What would the world look like according to AI

Explosion in the city. Photo: Reuters

The possibility of World War III has been discussed for years. It would probably cause irreparable damage to the world, as modern weapons and technologies are very powerful.

Novyny.LIVE asked artificial intelligence (AI) to create images of what the world would look like after World War III.

What the world would look like after World War III

After the end of World War III, the world would probably have been plunged into darkness. Cities would have become ghosts, as shown in one of the AI-generated photos. The neural network imagines that almost everything would have been destroyed and almost no people would have survived.

The world after World War III. Photo: AI

Another scenario of artificial intelligence no longer looks so bleak. The photo shows many people going about their business. There is some destruction in the city, but in general it has almost survived.

The world after World War III. Photo: AI

The neural network also showed a possible reconstruction after the end of World War III. The generated photo shows people working on land, and the destroyed city is gradually rebuilt.

The world after another war. Photo: AI

