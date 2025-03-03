Ending the war in Ukraine — Peace plan from AI

Ukraine after victory. Photo: ChatGPT

A peace plan for Ukraine should be based on the principles of justice, international law and security for the country's future. It should include actions that will ensure a just and lasting peace without Ukraine's surrender.

What points should a peace plan contain that will end the war and allow Ukrainians to return to a peaceful life? Novyny.LIVE asked ChatGPT.

Comprehensive peace plan for ending the war in Ukraine

1. Complete withdrawal of Russian troops

All occupied territories, including Donbas and Crimea, are returned to Ukrainian control.

Establishment of international control for the transitional period to ensure security.

2. International security guarantees

A security agreement involving the major Western powers (the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Poland).

Strengthening Ukraine's air defense and collective defense system.

A clear path to NATO membership or the creation of alternative defense mechanisms.

3. Reparations and rebuild

Russia pays compensation for the damage caused.

Confiscation of frozen Russian assets in the West to rebuild Ukraine.

International financial assistance to rebuild the destroyed infrastructure.

4. Court and justice for the crimes done

Establishment of an international tribunal to investigate war crimes.

Sanctions against perpetrators, including the political and military leadership of the Russian Federation.

5. Strengthen European integrity

Accelerated accession of Ukraine to the EU.

Additional trade, financial and military agreements with Europe and the United States.

6. Keeping an eye on future risks

Demilitarization of Russian border regions.

Strengthening the Ukrainian armed forces and defense sector.

Monitoring and sanctions in case of repeated aggressive actions by Russia.

7. Humanitarian issues

Return of deported Ukrainians and children.

Human rights protection and integration of the affected regions.

Rehabilitation programs for veterans and civilians.

According to Artificial Intelligence, if Russia does not agree to a fair peace plan, it is necessary to act through pressure, strengthening of defense and strategic exhaustion of the enemy. The war should become unbearably expensive for the Kremlin in all aspects — military, economic, political and social.

