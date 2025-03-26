NFC chip in smartphones — what it is for and how it is used

Contactless payment with a smartphone at an NFC terminal. Photo: Unsplash

Most of us have seen NFC technology in the specifications of our smartphones, but not everyone has an idea of what it is intended for. In fact, it is a convenient way to transfer data wirelessly over a short distance.

What is NFC technology?

NFC is considered to be the fastest and most convenient technology for exchanging information over short distances. When two devices with NFC chips are near each other, they instantly "find" each other, exchange the necessary data, and complete the connection. The best example for understanding is the key to the intercom in the entrance — it has an NFC chip that is tuned to the same frequency as the contact pad in the intercom.

Unlike Bluetooth, this connection requires less energy and is much faster. In addition, the range is limited to a few centimetres, so there is almost no risk of information interception.

What is NFC used for in smartphones?

Before you understand how to use NFC, you need to make sure your smartphone supports it. To do this, go to the Wireless or Connections section of your device's settings and find the NFC option.

The technology is most often used for contactless payments. A smartphone with a built-in chip can "emulate" a bank card, so in a store, you just need to hold the unlocked phone to the terminal and wait for a beep.

To get started, you need to install an app such as Google Pay or Apple Pay, add your card details, and enable NFC in the settings. Some banks in Ukraine, such as PrivatBank and Monobank, make this process especially easy, allowing you to quickly integrate your card into your Google Pay or Apple Pay wallet without any extra steps.

In addition to payments, NFC allows for the instant transfer of files or links between two smartphones. To do this, unlocked devices with the NFC function activated are placed with their backs against each other, after which the content is automatically sent, and the connection is terminated as soon as the data transfer is successful. In addition, there are special labels with recorded tasks or commands (for example, switch on Wi-Fi or call a specific number). When you touch such a mark with your phone, the required action is performed automatically.

NFC technology will remain popular for a long time. It is not only convenient but also secure. The presence of a chip in a smartphone, smartwatch, or other gadget makes life much easier, from paying for purchases to unlocking doors with electronic locks.

