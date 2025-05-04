Wi-Fi is not working on your phone. What are the causes, and what to do?

Smartphone in the hands. Photo: Unsplash

An unstable Wi-Fi connection can happen to a user of any smartphone model at the most inopportune moment when the Internet is needed urgently. Sometimes, the problems can be caused not only by hardware malfunctions.

What to do if your phone does not connect to the network

The first step is to restart the device to resolve any temporary software malfunctions. After switching it on again, check that the Wi-Fi module is activated in the settings and that you are within signal range. If the connection is still not established, try connecting to another network to see if the problem is with the router. It is also advisable to "forget" the current access point and reconnect, carefully entering the password.

If the basic steps fail, go to the system updates section and make sure your smartphone has the latest firmware. If you still can't connect, try resetting the network settings: this step will delete all saved access points and passwords, but it often helps to resolve deeper software conflicts.

If none of the above methods worked, the Wi-Fi module is likely malfunctioning. In this case, the best solution is to contact an authorised service centre for detailed diagnostics and repairs to restore stable network access.

