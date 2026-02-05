Samsung will stop providing regular updates for the Galaxy S21 in 2026

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Photo: Unsplash

Samsung will no longer provide regular software updates for the Galaxy S21 series. The company removed these models from the list of devices included in the February 2026 security update.

Sammobile reports on this.

When will the Samsung Galaxy S21 series lose support?

After publishing details about the February 2026 security patch for compatible Samsung smartphones, the company clarified which models would stop receiving updates and which would be updated less frequently. As part of these changes, the Galaxy S21 series will no longer receive regular updates.

The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are not on the list of devices covered by the February 2026 security update. This means that they will no longer receive regular updates, including standard security patches. The only exception would be in the case of a critical vulnerability that requires urgent correction.

The Galaxy S21 series of smartphones was released in 2021. The last major update was the Android 15 firmware with One UI 7.0, released in the first half of 2025. The final security update for this series was released in November 2025.

The company delivered on its promise of four major Android updates for the Galaxy S21:

Android 12 (One UI 4) in November 2021,

Android 13 (One UI 5) in November 2022,

Android 14 (One UI 6) in December 2023, and

Android 15 (One UI 7) in May 2025.

Samsung transitioned the Galaxy S21 FE, as well as the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, to a quarterly security update schedule separately. These models were introduced at the beginning of 2022.

