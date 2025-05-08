Samsung to present Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13 — where to watch

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Samsung will finally reveal all the details about the Galaxy S25 Edge, a smartphone that the company demonstrated only from afar at Unpacked in January and at MWC in Barcelona in March. The full debut will take place during a virtual Unpacked presentation on Monday, May 12, at 20:00 EST, which is 03:00 on Tuesday, May 13, for the Ukrainian audience.

CNET writes about it.

Where can you watch the presentation?

The stream will be available simultaneously on Samsung's YouTube channel, the official Samsung.com website, and Samsung Newsroom.

The long-awaited S25 Edge complements the lineup, which already includes the basic Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, introduced three months ago. The key question that fans are interested in is how thin and light the new device will be without losing battery life and camera capabilities.

The new device is expected to have a 3900 mAh battery, which is smaller than the S25 (4000 mAh) and S25 Plus (4900 mAh). According to insiders, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip may be inside the case with a steel frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 glass. Previous leaks also indicate a thickness of 5.8 mm, a weight of 163 g, a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2130x1440, 12 GB of RAM, and 256 or 512 GB of storage.

The rear panel, judging by the exhibition samples, contains two lenses. Samsung has already confirmed a 200-megapixel main camera, complemented by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide module. The company emphasises that Galaxy AI turns the camera into a "smart lens" capable of recognising important objects and simplifying photo editing.

Thin smartphones are becoming a new trend among manufacturers seeking to stand out with their design after the boom in AI features. At the same time, slimmer bodies often require compromises in battery, camera, and memory, which are critical aspects for most buyers. According to IDC analyst Nabila Popal, it is important to remain not only a slim but also a full-fledged flagship.

Samsung explains its approach by wanting to combine flagship performance with maximum portability. Starting May 7, the company has opened pre-booking: users who sign up will receive a USD 50 credit towards the purchase of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

All the details, including the final specifications, price, and launch date, will be revealed during the broadcast on May 13.

As a reminder, the seventh generation of Samsung's foldable smartphone is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2025, and more and more insider information is coming out. According to the latest data, the new product will have a much thinner body, larger displays, a new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, and will probably keep the price tag at the level of last year's USD 1,899.

