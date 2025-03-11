Leak revealed the sacrifice Samsung made for Galaxy S25 Edge — fans are upset

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. Photo: Andrej Sokolow/dpa

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge should be officially presented in April, and recently, information about the dimensions of the upcoming novelty, as well as prices, has been leaked. At the same time, the company promises that the durability of the device will not be a problem for users, but the battery life is not so clear.

GSM Arena writes about it.

What’s wrong with the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge?

There were rumors that the S25 Edge would have the smallest battery in the S25 line, even smaller than the Galaxy S25. Unfortunately, this information has been confirmed through certification in Denmark.

The nominal battery capacity of the S25 Edge will be 3,786 mAh, which translates to a typical capacity of 3,900 mAh, which is less than the much smaller Galaxy S25.

Thus, battery life is clearly not going to be one of the S25 Edge’s strong points. Instead, the device will have a thickness of 5.84 mm, which was achieved at the expense of some durability, which will be the main advantage of the new product.

As you know, the S25 Edge will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip paired with 12 GB of RAM. The screen will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and the device will support 25W wired charging. The rear panel will be equipped with only two cameras, of which the main one will have a resolution of 200 megapixels.

