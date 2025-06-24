2025's keypad phones — what to look for before buying

Samsung keypad phone in the hands. Photo: Unsplash

Demand for keypad phones is growing in 2025, and they are chosen by those who need stable communication and several days of battery life without distracting applications. To avoid disappointment with your purchase, it is worth checking the critical characteristics in advance.

The website Novyny.LIVE tells you five things to look for before buying a keypad phone.

Advertisement

Autonomy and removable battery

The main reason for returning to "buttons" is long operation without a power outlet: modern models such as the Nokia 2780 Flip hold a charge for up to four days of active use and over two weeks in standby mode. Repairability is enhanced by a removable battery that is easy to replace yourself.

Support for modern networks

Make sure your phone works with 4G LTE and supports VoLTE/HD Voice — it guarantees clearer sound, faster connection dialling, and compatibility after 3G networks are shut down.

Wi-Fi and GPS support are additional advantages.

Protected housing and basic water resistance

In 2025, even budget "ringers" will receive an IP54 protection rating, thanks to which they will withstand dust and splashes, while a reinforced plastic frame and rubber pads will protect them from falls.

Ergonomic keyboard and security features

Large tactile buttons with voice confirmation simplify dialling, especially for older users. A special SOS button is also useful, sending an alarm message with geolocation to several contacts.

The platform and updates

If you need basic applications, choose models running KaiOS 3.1, including the Nokia 2780 Flip, Nokia 2760 Flip, Alcatel GO FLIP 4, and others. WhatsApp, YouTube, Google Maps, and over a thousand lightweight apps are available in the KaiStore. Importantly, these phones have USB-C for fast charging, support microSD up to 64 GB, and are updated longer than older Series 30 models and above.

If you approach your purchase with this list in mind, you will get a "button" that will not only last several days without recharging, but will also remain relevant in new generation networks, provide basic protection, and add conveniences that are not available to older models.

As a reminder, even millionaires with considerable wealth often return to regular keypad phones. They believe that a simple "dumb phone" provides a level of privacy that modern Android or iPhone devices cannot guarantee.

Earlier, we wrote that keypad phones are back in trend — 5 models to buy in 2025.