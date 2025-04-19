Personalize your Android — 5 best apps to change your desktop

Nova Laucher settings on a smartphone screen. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Android is famous for its openness, but the default shells often limit the user to a basic set of options. Your desktop becomes instantly recognizable and starts working your way when you add a few tried-and-true tools to your system.

Nova Launcher

Gives you complete control over the interface. Once installed, you are not limited to the default grid: you can freely change the number of rows and columns, increase or decrease the padding, choose application panel expansion animations, and adjust the scrolling speed.

The premium version, Prime, adds advanced gesture support — a double tap instantly locks the device, and a two-way swipe opens your favorite playlist, for example. Nova's best feature is its flexibility: customize icons, fonts, and even shadows to make every desktop screen unique without sacrificing performance.

Delta Icon Pack

It balances the visual clutter that smartphone owners face when they have a dozen apps with different graphics installed.

The package contains more than 12,000 icons in a muted pastel palette. The developer has deliberately refrained from using advertising and paid add-ons, so the entire set is available for free. Thanks to the clean geometry of the icons, even a colorful set of programs begins to look like a coherent design concept, and the eyes do not get tired of unnecessary colors.

Backdrops

Offers wallpapers that appropriately emphasize the style of the updated icons.

The library is divided into themed collections: Abstract, Minimalism, Pop Culture, and more. It lets you quickly filter options by Dark, Sky, Planets, and Color tags. Your favorite images are added to your favorites, so you can change the background in three taps if you need to. The free collection is updated regularly, and ads appear only as unobtrusive banners that do not clutter the interface.

KWGT Kustom Widget Maker

Turns widgets into a canvas for creativity.

The intuitive WYSIWYG editor lets you start with a pre-designed template and customize everything from fonts and icons to background transparency. For those who want to go deeper, live data, calendar integration, weather services, and music players are available. Animations and custom scripts add dynamism: for example, the battery indicator can smoothly change color when the remaining charge drops below 20%.

Action Blocks

Completes the set by translating Google Assistant voice commands into convenient buttons.

The principle is simple: create a visual block, write down a phrase you usually say, and place a shortcut on the screen. Then, with a tap, you can call your mom on Messenger, check the weather forecast, or plan a route to a coffee shop. The app is especially useful when talking is awkward and multistep menus are a distraction.

