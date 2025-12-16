Phone charger overheating — warning signs, causes, and what to do next

Charger for a smartphone. Photo: Pexels

If after a few hours of charging you notice your phone’s power adapter has become warm, that’s not automatically a reason to panic. But the line between normal warmth and dangerous overheating can be critical for both safety and the "life" of your device.

SlashGear writes about this.

When charger warmth becomes a threat

When electricity is transferred, some of it inevitably dissipates as heat, so slight warming of a charger is considered normal. This is especially noticeable with fast-charging technologies: the higher the current, the more actively both the smartphone and the power brick heat up. A bit of warmth shouldn’t worry you if you’re using a certified adapter plugged into a working outlet or a high-quality power bank. The key is not to leave the phone connected for a long time after it reaches 100% so that extra energy doesn’t turn into extra heat.

A warning sign is when the charger becomes truly hot — so hot that it’s unpleasant to touch. In that case, you should immediately cut power: unplug the adapter from the outlet, disconnect the cable, and check for the smell of burnt plastic or any smoke. Severe overheating may indicate internal damage to the adapter, issues with the electrical supply, or a fault in the phone itself.

If you delay unplugging, there is a risk of components melting or even ignition, during which plastic can release toxic fumes.

Why a charger overheats

There can be several reasons a charger overheats, and they’re often linked to accessory quality or how the setup is used.

One common issue is the adapter itself. Cheap, no-name power bricks often cut corners on protection circuits and proper current management. As a result, they wear out faster and may "negotiate" voltage incorrectly with the phone, forcing the system to operate near its limits.

Low-quality or damaged cables add extra risk. With higher electrical resistance, the charger tries to "make up" for losses, increasing load and, therefore, temperature. The cable, the adapter, and the phone can all heat up as a result.

External conditions also matter. High ambient temperatures, direct sunlight, or a poorly ventilated space can accelerate so-called thermal runaway: the phone and the charger gradually heat each other up to critical levels, when the system can no longer shed heat efficiently.

As soon as you notice your charger is overheating, it’s better not to use it until you understand why. Check the cable for cracks, kinks, or melting, and make sure the outlet is in good condition and not sparking. Most importantly, choose certified chargers and cables from reputable manufacturers — they provide proper voltage regulation, overload protection, and reduce the risk of dangerous overheating.

