Opera launches a new AI browser — what will be special about Neon?

Opera Neon, an artificial intelligence web assistant. Photo: Opera

Opera has introduced Neon, a new browser focused on artificial intelligence-based tasks. Currently available by appointment only, the product will be available by subscription after its release. The company has not disclosed the price, TechCrunch reports.

What Neon can do

Three buttons appeared in the Neon sidebar: Chat, Do, and Make. The first opens a chat interface for searching and clarifying information about the pages you are viewing. The second button engages the Browser Operator, Opera's own agent announced in March. It can autonomously fill out forms, book tickets, and help with online purchases by processing data locally in the browser.

Advertisement

The most interesting one is Make, which is designed to generate games, websites, code snippets, and reports based on text queries. The necessary workflows are executed in a cloud-based virtual machine, so Neon can continue to work offline and allow you to run multiple tasks simultaneously.

However, despite their ambitious promises, such AI services often perform worse than claimed. The segment is also rapidly becoming saturated with competitors. Last year, The Browser Company announced its own browser with agents, and Google is experimenting with tools that can provide search results and perform tasks for the user.

As a reminder, a new feature for the Chrome browser was announced at the Google I/O conference: automatic password change for passwords that are too weak or have already been compromised. If the system detects an insecure password during authorization, the built-in password manager will offer to create a stronger version and replace it on the relevant web resources.

We also wrote that privacy issues are becoming more and more frequent on the Internet, as websites actively track user actions. If anonymity is important to you, both for security and privacy reasons, you should choose a web browser that offers reliable tools for maintaining digital privacy.