Google Chrome will change bad passwords itself — what will change for users?

During the Google I/O Conference, the company announced that the Chrome browser will be able to automatically change passwords that are found to be bad or compromised. If Chrome detects a problematic password while logging in to a website, the built-in password manager will offer to fix the situation by generating a strong password and updating it on supported web resources.

Why did the automatic password change feature appear?

According to Parisa Tabriz, VP and GM of Chrome, the feature appeared as a response to a typical scenario: a user receives a warning about a bad password but is in no hurry to change it due to the complexity of the process.

"If something is annoying, people are not going to actually do it. So we see automatic password change as a win for safety, as well as usability," she noted.

Google wants developers to start adapting their websites and applications to this change before the official launch of the feature, which is expected later this year.

When asked whether Chrome will change passwords automatically on a regular basis without user input, Tabriz answered in the negative: any update will only take place after the user's consent.

"We're very much focused on keeping the user in control of changing their password", she summarized.

As a reminder, while most users rely on standard safety methods, Google Chrome has the built-in tool that provides safety with little to no user interaction. This feature runs in the background and monitors the most important security settings.

We also wrote that the modern Internet is very interested in user actions: websites and online services actively collect data about online behavior. If you want to remain anonymous — whether for privacy reasons or simply because you don't want to share your browsing history — choosing a secure browser is one of the most effective ways to reduce risks.