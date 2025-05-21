Safe Google Chrome — what is "Security Check" and how does it work?

Google search engine. Photo: Unsplash

While we're used to standard security features, Google Chrome has the built-in tool that helps keep your data safe with little to no user interaction. This feature runs in the background and monitors key security aspects.

PCWorld writes about it.

How does Safety Check work in Chrome?

The Safety Check feature was first introduced in 2020 and has been continuously improved, with the last major update in September 2024. It monitors the security of passwords, secure browsing settings, browser version, site permissions, extensions, and messages that may be unwanted or malicious.

If the check reveals problems or potential risks, Chrome will display notifications with instructions on how to remedy the situation.

To run Safety Check, you need to open the browser settings (via the three-dot menu in the upper right corner) and go to the Privacy and security section. There you will find the "Safety Check" option, which can be activated with a single button.

The Safety Check page has a "Safety at a glance" block where Chrome displays the status of updates, cracked passwords, and protected browsing. Green checkmarks mean everything is fine, red icons mean you need to pay attention.

The Safety Check feature in the Google Chrome browser. Photo: Joel Lee/Foundry

Below, in the "Safety Recommendations" section, the browser can report old sites that have lost their authorisation or other potential risks that should be eliminated.

