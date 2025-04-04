Chrome Extensions for Android — Google is testing the new feature for users

Google Chrome browser on a tablet screen. Photo: Unsplash

Google is developing the special build of Chrome for Android with support for Extensions. This version is still experimental and is aimed primarily at Android computers and Chromebooks, as the company plans to move Chrome OS to Android-based. However, enthusiasts have already installed it on mobile devices.

How Extensions work in the mobile version of Chrome

Chrome remains the most popular browser among Android users, but other mobile browsers that support Extensions have more features. In new builds of Chrome for Android, you can now add Extensions by downloading their .crx files and opening the special settings page in the browser. Some have already been able to run well-known Extensions such as Dark Reader, Keepa, and uBlock Origin.

Popular Chrome Extensions for Android mobile devices. Photo: Android Authority

Despite the successful installation of popular Extensions, most of them are not yet fully functional. For example, Chrome lacks an Extensions button in the toolbar, and many plugins cannot be accessed from the settings page. However, Google is already improving the functionality, so this limited support should expand in the future.

So far, Google has no plans to officially introduce support for Extensions into the standard Chrome for phones and tablets. "Desktop" Android builds will not appear in the Play Store, as they are designed for other devices. Therefore, those who want to get Extensions in Chrome on their phones will have to wait for Google to change its policy or use alternative browsers that support plugins.

We also wrote that all services, websites, and platforms collect some information about users. This can be combated by choosing a reliable browser, which Chrome, unfortunately, is not.