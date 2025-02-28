OpenAI launched GPT-4.5 Orion — What is special about the new model

Chat GPT app on the screen. Photo: Unsplash

On Thursday, February 27, OpenAI unveiled GPT-4.5, codenamed Orion. This is a large-scale artificial intelligence model that has been trained using significantly more computing resources and data than previous versions, according to TechCrunch.

What are the features of the new ChatGPT-4.5 model?

Despite its size, GPT-4.5 is not classified as an "advanced" model, according to the official documentation. Like the previous versions, it was created by increasing the computing power and data during the unsupervised training phase. This has allowed the model to gain deeper knowledge of the world and increased emotional intelligence, although some tests indicate that the quality gains from scaling data are beginning to saturate. In particular, GPT-4.5 sometimes underperforms the latest logic systems from DeepSeek, Anthropic, and some of OpenAI's own developments.

SWE-Lance Diamond ChatGPT-4.5 benchmark compared to other AI models. Photo: OpenAI

The new model supports uploading files and images, as well as the functionality of working with the canvas in ChatGPT. However, it does not currently support a realistic two-way voice mode.

In addition, the results of programming tests (SWE-Bench Verified and SWE-Lancer) show that GPT-4.5 is either on par with its predecessors or inferior to deep research solutions and Anthropic systems. On complex academic tests, such as AIME and GPQA, the model does not yet reach the level of leading logic systems, but it demonstrates good results in mathematics and science.

SWE-Bench Verified ChatGPT-4.5 benchmark compared to other AI models. Photo: OpenAI

Despite the performance improvements, GPT-4.5 does not completely replace its predecessor. At the same time, the model's limitations underscore experts' assumptions about reaching scaling limits. OpenAI, along with other companies, is actively implementing logic models that are slower but more consistent in performing tasks. It is planned to combine the GPT and o-series of models with the release of GPT-5, expected later this year.

As a reminder, OpenAI has updated the ChatGPT app for iOS. Now the chatbot can be used as a search engine on Apple devices by activating a special extension in the Safari browser.

We also wrote that OpenAI has expanded the capabilities of the Deep Research tool. Now not only ChatGPT Pro subscribers can use the web agent for $200.