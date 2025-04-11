ChatGPT now knows everything about you — what updates have been made to the chatbot's memory

The ChatGPT app on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

OpenAI has announced a significant memory update to ChatGPT: the service is now able to analyse all previous user dialogues and respond with contextualised responses from past conversations. This is in addition to the already available "Saved Memories" feature, which allowed you to give ChatGPT clear instructions such as: "Remember that I'm allergic to nuts when offering recipes."

Neowin writes about it.

How will user interaction with ChatGPT change?

Previously, users could view or delete "Saved Memories" that ChatGPT remembered at their request at any time. Now, AI collects information from all past conversations automatically, without a specific request. At the same time, you cannot selectively delete such data, as ChatGPT independently reviews and updates its "memories" to determine what is relevant. There are currently no restrictions on the size of this memory.

If the user decides to change what ChatGPT "knows" about them, they can simply ask for it during the conversation. There is also a "temporary" chat that does not use or change the stored ChatGPT memory.

Two options will appear in ChatGPT, which you can turn on or off:

Reference saved memories — use previously saved data, such as your name, favorite color, or dietary restrictions.

Reference chat history — ChatGPT uses information from all previous chats to improve responses in the future.

"We have greatly improved memory in ChatGPT — it can now reference all your past conversations! This is a surprisingly great feature imo, and it points at something we are excited about: AI systems that get to know you over your life, and become extremely useful and personalized," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote on Twitter.

The updated memory has already started to be delivered to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users, except for the EU, the UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. ChatGPT Team, Enterprise and Edu subscribers will receive the update in a few weeks. The availability of the feature is indicated by the "Introducing new, improved memory" notification in the chat interface window.

The free version of ChatGPT will still have only "Saved Memories". And if someone has turned off the "Improve the model for everyone" setting, OpenAI will not use the saved data to train future models.

