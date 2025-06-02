OpenAI strategy for 2025 revealed — how ChatGPT will change

The OpenAI logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

OpenAI has set an ambitious goal: to make ChatGPT an "interface to the internet" that can assist users with everyday and professional tasks. This strategy is outlined in an internal document titled ChatGPT: H1 2025 Strategy, which was made public during Google's antitrust proceedings in the United States, as reported by The Verge.

What is known about the upcoming ChatGPT update?

The plan, dated the end of 2024, describes OpenAI's vision for the next stage of ChatGPT's evolution. The service will know and understand its users' priorities and perform any action that a smart, reliable, and emotionally sensitive person at a computer can perform. OpenAI believes that progress with models 02 and 03, the ability to "control" a computer, and multi-format interfaces pave the way for this "super-assistant".

OpenAI describes this type of assistant as a "smart entity with T-shaped skills", combining a wide range of everyday tasks, such as searching for information, planning vacations, maintaining calendars, and writing letters, with advanced skills like programming. At the same time, the strategic plan's authors recognize that special devices are needed to unlock the full potential, and users already perceive ChatGPT as a personal advisor.

The document describes the service's vision in various scenarios: at home, it answers questions and provides music prompts; on the road, it offers navigation and helps select locations; at work, it takes meeting notes and helps prepare presentations; and while walking, it assists with reflection and relaxation.

However, the company is transparent about its challenges. Audience growth is outpacing infrastructure capabilities, prompting Sam Altman to focus OpenAI on scaling data centers. The section on competition emphasizes that growth and profits cannot coincide indefinitely, and major players like Apple and Meta use their platforms to their advantage. Therefore, OpenAI plans to advocate for regulations that allow people to set ChatGPT as the default assistant on any device.

As a reminder, Apple is actively testing its own AI chatbot. Some Apple executives claim that it is on par with the latest versions of ChatGPT.

As we have previously reported, an increasing number of users on forums are complaining that their relatives are influenced by the so-called "revelations" generated by ChatGPT and are starting to consider themselves prophets.