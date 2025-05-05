Which ChatGPT model to choose for your needs — explanation from OpenAI

ChatGPT applications on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

OpenAI is constantly developing its ChatGPT chatbot by releasing new models of the tool. There are already so many of them that it can sometimes be difficult for an ordinary user to choose the one that meets their needs. Therefore, the company has published the detailed instructions on how to do it.

It is available on the official OpenAI website.

How to choose a ChatGPT model to suit your needs

In everyday scenarios where speed and multi-formatting are required, the GPT-4o is the best choice. It is equally good at summarising meetings, preparing letters, generating texts, and understanding documents, images, tables, audio, and video. Users can, for example, turn a note into an action plan in minutes or add photo sketches to a discussion and get an instant list of ideas.

If the emphasis is on creativity and emotional tone, GPT-4.5 is the way to go. It has a more subtle sense of context, so it is better at formulating social media posts, marketing descriptions, or apologies on behalf of a brand. At the same time, the resource is limited to twenty requests per week, so the model is more of a complement than a replacement for the universal GPT-4o, which has no limits.

OpenAI offers two versions of the o4-mini for quick technical requests. The basic version responds instantly and is cost-optimised, which is useful when you need to extract key figures from a CSV or deal with a code error, for example. The older o4-mini-high takes longer to answer, but explains complex mathematical or scientific questions in more detail. The former allows up to 300 queries per day, while the latter allows 100.

The most demanding multi-step tasks, such as strategic planning, in-depth analysis of market data, creation of large code snippets, or building predictive models, are forwarded to the o3 model. It remains the most powerful in the lineup, although it is limited to a hundred requests per week.

As a reminder, ChatGPT by OpenAI is used by more than 100 million people every day. Experts warn that the popular chatbot turns into a "privacy black hole" if you entrust it with personal information.

We also wrote that the latest OpenAI models — GPT-o3 and GPT-4o mini — leave "marks" in the generated text. They resemble ordinary spaces, but have different Unicode codes that may indicate machine-generated material.