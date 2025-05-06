These popular gadgets and apps will stop working in 2025 — is yours on the list?

iPhone 6s Plus in hand. Photo: Unsplash

Just because you paid a lot for your tech doesn’t mean it’ll last forever. In 2025, several popular devices and services will stop receiving updates — and some will stop working as originally intended.

That’s according to The Sun.

Advertisement

Which devices will become obsolete in 2025

Google will end support for three models of the Nest Learning Thermostat — the first-generation model from 2011, the 2012 version, and the 2014 European edition. Starting October 25, users will no longer be able to control these thermostats via the Nest or Google Home apps or through Google Assistant. They’ll function only as standard physical regulators with no remote features.

Another Google product — the Stadia controller — requires a mandatory update to be used as a regular Bluetooth gamepad. The online tool for this conversion, available since the service was shut down in January 2023, will be disabled on December 31, 2025. Anyone who fails to update it by that deadline will be stuck with an expensive "brick."

Microsoft will officially stop releasing updates, technical support, and security patches for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. Users will lose access to new features and protection from vulnerabilities, making them easy targets for cyberattacks. To avoid risks to banking data and personal files, Microsoft urges users to switch to Windows 11 or a newer system in advance.

South Korean tech giant LG will permanently shut down its smartphone update servers on June 30, 2025. After that, users will no longer be able to install even critical patches. In a message to customers, the company thanked users for their years of support and recommended updating firmware before the cutoff or switching to a newer device. After the shutdown, app updates will stop, and even previously removed preinstalled apps won’t be available for download.

Legendary video chat service Skype officially signed off on May 5, 2025, ending nearly 22 years of service. User accounts will remain active, but the app will no longer function. Users can access their accounts via Microsoft Teams and export their chats and contacts.

Apple has added another device to its "vintage" list — the iPhone 6s, released in 2015. Five years after sales ended, the company no longer guarantees repairs due to a lack of parts. In two more years, the device may be classified as "obsolete," losing virtually all hardware support. Limited to iOS 15, the iPhone 6s already misses out on new features and several years of security patches, with iOS 18 now being the current version.

Ultimately, even expensive gadgets don’t last forever. To avoid unexpected problems and risks, manufacturers recommend regularly updating software or replacing outdated tech with more modern models.

As a reminder, Microsoft officially ended Skype support on May 5, 2025. After more than two decades, the once-popular service for video calls and messaging has now entered the history books.

We also previously reported that although LG exited the smartphone market more than four years ago, the company continued supporting select models — including Android 12 updates and security patches for three years after each device’s release. That support period is coming to an end, with update servers set to shut down completely on June 30, 2025.