Meta x Prada smart glasses: what you should know

Mark Zuckerberg is wearing Meta Orion "smart" glasses. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Meta, together with the French-Italian concern EssilorLuxottica, is expanding its successful Ray-Ban Meta line. The companies will launch "smart" glasses models under the Oakley and Prada brands. The launch of Oakley Meta is scheduled for June 20, and Prada will be the tech giant's first step towards collaborations with premium fashion houses.

CNBC writes about it.

How Meta plans to expand its line of smart glasses

The new Oakley Meta is aimed at athletes and outdoor enthusiasts: Ray-Ban owners often use their glasses for tennis, skiing, or other sports, so the new version focuses on increased weather resistance. The price may be around USD 360 — more expensive than Ray-Ban, but with better protection against moisture and dust. The technical "filling" will remain similar:

Built-in cameras;

Speakers;

Microphones;

Processor with Meta AI voice assistant support.

For Prada, it is important that many of its models have wide "temple" arms, where microchips and acoustics can be placed. The agreement became possible after Prada extended its licensing deal with EssilorLuxottica for another 10 years in December 2024 for the production and distribution of Prada, Prada Linea Rossa, and Miu Miu eyewear. The announcement date for the Meta x Prada joint line has not yet been disclosed.

Meta and EssilorLuxottica have been collaborating since 2019. The first Ray-Ban Stories appeared in 2021, but real success came with the second generation in 2023: the glasses received the Meta AI assistant, the ability to identify city landmarks or ingredients in the kitchen, and send audio messages on WhatsApp and Messenger.

In October, the partners extended the agreement for several more years, signing the USD 5 billion contract that gives Meta the exclusive right to use Luxottica brands for smart technologies. For the 2025 holiday season, the companies are preparing a third, more "massive" generation of Ray-Ban with a small display in the lens.

As a reminder, after months of speculation, Google finally unveiled the first prototype of Android XR Glasses, the result of a collaboration with Samsung. The smart glasses were first shown to the public on stage at Google I/O, and journalists were immediately able to try out the device live.

We also wrote that Meta had signed the long-term deal with the nuclear power operator to provide its data centers with a steady supply of electricity. The company will work directly with an existing nuclear power plant for the first time, counting on a stable power supply until the middle of the century.