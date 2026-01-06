Asus suspends smartphone production in 2026 — ZenFone and ROG Phone are at risk

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 smartphone. Photo: YouTube video screenshot

Asus may not release any new smartphone models under the ZenFone or ROG Phone brands in 2026. This is due to the rising cost of components amid the memory market crisis and the low profitability of the smartphone business.

This information comes from DigiTimes.

What will this mean for Asus smartphone users?

The Taiwanese company will temporarily halt development of new smartphones and will not release new ZenFone or ROG Phone models in 2026.

The sharp increase in component costs due to the situation in the memory market is the main factor. In this context, the mobile sector has become less profitable, so Asus is considering this pause an opportunity to redistribute resources to other promising areas, including drones and smart glasses with AI.

This refers specifically to suspending the creation of new models, not to refusing to support devices that have already been sold. Asus has assured current smartphone owners that they will continue to receive OS updates and have access to parts and service support.

The smartphone division will maintain its current operating model. Essentially, it's a one-year pause in releasing new products, though the company does not guarantee it will resume regular releases afterward.

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