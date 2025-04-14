Katy Perry kissed the ground after coming back from space on a Blue Origin rocket

Blue Origin capsule landing with singer Katy Perry on board. Photo: screenshot/Blue Origin

On Monday, April 14, 2025, Blue Origin's tourist mission was launched from Texas, with pop star Katy Perry and company founder Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez among the crew members. This flight was the first in more than six decades to be carried out by an all-female team.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

Who took part in the flight and what was its mission

The mission began at 9:31 a.m. New York time and lasted about 11 minutes, during which the crew was able to experience short-term weightlessness at the edge of space. In addition to Perry and Sanchez, the crew also included CBS anchor Gayle King, producer Carolyn Flynn, former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, and bioastronaut and human rights activist Amanda Nguyen.

🔵 LIVE NOW: Tune in to watch the NS-31 webcast hosted by Charissa Thompson, Kristin Fisher, and Ariane Cornell!https://t.co/YmOppG43C2 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) April 14, 2025

Delighted exclamations could be heard from the rocket. After four minutes in zero gravity, the capsule returned to Earth, landing in the Texas desert under parachutes. There, Jeff Bezos personally opened the hatch to the cheers of both passengers and onlookers. He hugged Sanchez, and Perry followed and jokingly fell to her knees, kissing the ground.

Katy Perry kissed the earth after returning from space. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Before the flight, Bezos was seen near the launch pad in a blue spacesuit, where he said goodbye to Lauren Sanchez with a kiss. Among the guests at the launch site were Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, who called the event "very inspiring" and advised the flight participants to focus on the moment.

According to Sanchez, she has long wanted to fly aboard a New Shepard rocket with an all-female crew. She first spoke about her intention in an interview with Vogue in 2023.

Earlier, other famous people have already gone on Blue Origin suborbital flights: Jeff Bezos himself in July 2021, actor William Shatner, who was 90 years old at the time of the flight, in October 2021, and Good Morning America host Michael Strahan in December 2021.

