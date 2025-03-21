Second chance for Boeing — NASA plans another test flight for Starliner

Boeing Starliner spacecraft aboard an Atlas V rocket. Photo: Steve Nesius/REUTERS

NASA is considering an additional test flight of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner before using it for regular flights to the International Space Station (ISS). The flight could be with or without people on board, SpaceNews reports.

What old Boeing Starliner problems will be fixed before the next flight

"What we’d like to do is that one flight and then get into a crew rotation flight," said Steve Stich, NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager.

The Starliner's modifications concern its propulsion system. During the Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission in 2024, the ship experienced helium leaks and engine failures. As a result, NASA decided to return the Starliner to Earth uncrewed. Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who arrived at the ISS on this ship for a short stay, were forced to remain on the station until the end of the Crew-9 mission.

The plan is to fully inspect and test the propulsion system and eliminate helium leaks and the risk of engine failure.

NASA has not yet decided whether the next test flight will be manned. However, even in the event of an unmanned launch, the spacecraft will be equipped with all the systems necessary to carry astronauts.

Since the Starliner's return last September, NASA and Boeing have continued to analyze the problems encountered during the CFT mission. According to Stich, they have already closed 70% of the identified technical issues. However, the propulsion system problem still requires additional testing.

Despite the difficulties and financial losses, the company isn't giving up on developing the ship. In addition to the problems with the propulsion system, Starliner has already provided NASA with the necessary data to certify the ship for manned flights. Any subsequent test flights will be part of the post-certification phase of Boeing's existing contract with NASA.

However, the exact timing of the start of regular Starliner missions is still unknown. In July, NASA plans to launch the Crew-11 mission on SpaceX's Crew Dragon, and in August, the Dragon cargo mission to test the ISS's orbit-correction capability.

