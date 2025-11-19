Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology iPhone feature to curb car motion sickness — how to enable

iPhone feature to curb car motion sickness — how to enable

en
Publication time 19 November 2025 04:22
Updated 13:50
The iPhone has a hidden feature that helps prevent motion sickness in the car — here’s how to enable it
A person with an Apple iPhone in a car. Photo: Unsplash

Around one-third of people worldwide suffer from motion sickness while traveling, especially in cars. However, the iPhone has a little-known feature that can significantly reduce nausea and discomfort on the road.

This was shared by Atlanta resident Rachel on TikTok.

How Vehicle Motion Cues work on the iPhone

Rachel accidentally discovered a feature on her iPhone that made her car rides much more comfortable. In her video, she called this finding "revolutionary."

She found a setting called Vehicle Motion Cues in Accessibility — Motion. After turning it on, subtle dots appear along the edges of the screen, moving in sync with the vehicle — responding to acceleration, turns, and braking.

These visual cues help the brain reconcile what the eyes see with the body’s sense of movement. This reduces the conflict between visual input and the vestibular system — the very mismatch that causes motion sickness.

The feature was introduced in iOS 17 and does not interfere with on-screen content — the dots remain discreet and never block apps or videos. For passengers who often feel nauseous in cars, this simple setting can bring noticeable relief during everyday trips.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
