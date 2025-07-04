iPhone 17 Pro Max to get Apple's longest battery ever

Mock-ups of smartphones from the iPhone 17 line. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

The new leak from the Chinese network Weibo claims that this year's iPhone 17 Pro Max will have the largest battery of any iPhone. If the information is confirmed, it will be the largest battery in the history of Apple smartphones.

PhoneArena writes about it.

What could be the battery capacity of the iPhone 17 Pro?

According to Instant Digital Insider, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the most powerful model in the lineup, thanks to its 5000 mAh battery, which significantly outperforms the company's previous models. The current record is 4676 mAh in the iPhone 16 Pro Max, so the increase will be noticeable. The smartphone is expected to be thicker and heavier, but fans of autonomy will likely agree to the extra weight for longer battery life.

Leak about the battery capacity of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Photo: screenshot/Weibo

The author of the leak also recalled how, ten years ago, the iPhone was criticized for its weak battery: in 2014, Samsung called iPhone owners "Wallhuggers," hinting at their constant need to search for a power outlet. Today, the situation has changed — the older Pro Max models show significantly better results in battery life tests, and the upcoming model with 5000 mAh could finally cement this reputation.

Despite the record set by the Pro Max, Apple plans to offer an ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air with a rumored battery capacity of only 2800 mAh. This choice will allow buyers to choose between elegance and maximum battery life.

Probably, for many users, the main argument will remain battery life, and it is the Pro Max version that may become a bestseller.

As a reminder, iPhone battery wear is inevitable over time, and new features such as Apple Intelligence can further reduce battery life. However, a few simple tips can help extend battery life even on a busy day.