The evolution of any product in Nano Banana: How to create a 3D poster.

The evolution of the Porsche 911 Carrera scale. Photo: Created by the Nano Banana AI model/Threads

The trend of "evolutionary" posters showing the path of a product from the first prototype to the futuristic version is spreading among AI image generation enthusiasts. For this purpose, a special promo template is used.

The prompt was shared by users on Threads.

How to Create a product evolution timeline in Nano Banana

Use a structured prompt divided into six parts.

Role and theme

Start with a clear conceptual foundation:

"The core concept is a 16:9 format titled ‘Evolution of [Product Name]’. The goal is to create an encyclopedic infographic poster where the product appears as a museum-level exhibit. Surround it with layers of technical documentation — from engineering drawings to parameter tables."

Purpose: Sets the visual DNA and editorial tone.

Chronological ruler as the composition hero

Define the main structural element:

"The central element is a horizontal timeline featuring 8–12 historical versions of the product arranged chronologically. The sequence begins with the earliest prototype and ends with the most advanced futuristic model. All elements are centered and visually subordinated to the idea of technological evolution."

Purpose: Establishes narrative flow and visual hierarchy.

Rendering with emphasis on materials and aging

Control realism and time contrast:

"Use hyper-realistic 8K 3D rendering. Emphasize material evolution and the passage of time: early versions should show authentic wear, patina, and usage marks, while modern models should appear pristine, precise, and technologically advanced."

Purpose: Creates visual storytelling through texture.

Brand canvas

Define the background and brand identity:

"Build the poster on a deep, richly textured background in the brand’s corporate color. Overlay subtle translucent watermarks — vintage patent drawings, handwritten engineering notes, and archival newspaper fragments. At the top center, place a high-contrast logo and a bold headline that anchors the composition."

Purpose: Adds brand authority and editorial polish.

'Super-dense' data aesthetics

Create the signature infographic overload:

"Apply a deliberately dense but highly organized data aesthetic. Use a grid of annotations: thin white connector lines link key components (buttons, curves, mechanisms) to compact floating text blocks and micro-tables. Include decade markers above products, circular zoom callouts for material details, and a structured technical specs panel at the bottom (weight, dimensions, year, material code)."

Purpose: Achieves premium infographic credibility.

Presentation quality (Top-Tier 3D Look)

Set the final quality bar:

"Target Octane-level rendering quality with Unreal Engine 5 aesthetics and an editorial magazine layout. Use volumetric lighting, razor-sharp focus, professional color grading, and information design that keeps the complex layout highly readable."

Purpose: Ensures flagship-level visual output.

Evolution of Audi cars in Nano Banana. Photo: generated by Nano Banana artificial intelligence

The generation is not perfectly accurate, but you can achieve a better result by modifying some parts of the sample to your liking.

