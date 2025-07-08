Phone restart: how often you should do it and why

Smartphone in hand. Photo: Unsplash

It's a good idea to reboot your phone once a week, but it's not a strict rule. How often you restart your phone depends on how you use it, how many applications you have installed, and whether you notice any malfunctions.

Why Rebooting Improves Phone Performance

Restarting the device resets the contents of the RAM. Even closed programs often leave behind background processes that use up RAM. Clearing the memory instantly improves performance, especially if the device has been in use for several days. At the same time, minor software errors disappear, and applications that have been freezing or failing to open will start correctly again.

Certain system or built-in service updates also activate only after a restart. Reducing the number of background tasks helps reduce heat and power consumption.

When a Phone Reboot is Required

If your phone starts to slow down significantly or errors suddenly appear after installing updates to the operating system or system applications, be sure to restart your phone. Restarting your phone can also help if the mobile internet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or GPS stops working.

If you're short on time, try clearing the cache of individual apps, stopping unnecessary background processes, and updating the firmware. This will have a similar effect to a reboot, although it requires more steps. Many modern models have an automatic scheduled restart function. Just set it to run overnight once a week or so, and the smartphone will reboot while you sleep.

