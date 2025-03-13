Google unveils Android 16 Beta 3 release date — new features to look forward to

A smartphone with Android 16 operating system. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Google is teasing beta testers and developers with its new Android 16 preview update. The third beta version of the operating system is due out today, March 13.

It was reported by 9to5Google.

What features will appear in the new Android 16 beta?

On Wednesday, March 12, the AndroidDev account posted an announcement on Twitter about the release date of the new version.

We're dropping Android 16 Beta 3 tomorrow! Make sure to check back in here for the release. ⏲️ — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) March 12, 2025

Usually, teasers of such updates do not indicate major changes, as they did in the second beta version. The biggest update was the ability to launch Google Wallet by double-clicking the power button.

There is also an integrated "Extremely dim" option and the ability to change the measurement system in the settings. There was also a visual regression with the background color of the Settings app, which may be fixed in the new beta version. In addition, Google introduced the new "User Switching" widget that can be added to the home screen.

It is noted that Android 16 Beta 3 will be characterised by platform stability, including the final APIs and behaviour. When the preview cycle is over, we can expect significant changes in this release.

At least one more Android 16 Beta 4 update is expected in April, and there may be other final beta releases before the June release.

