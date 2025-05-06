Google subtly trolled Apple — how the iPhone adopts Pixel "features"

Apple iPhone and Google Pixel smartphones in the new sketch #BestPhonesForever. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Yesterday, Google published the new video sketch titled "Responding to the Rumors" as part of its #BestPhonesForever series. In it, Pixel and iPhone phones discuss the alleged leak of iPhone 17 Air design mockups.

Android Authority writes about it.

Advertisement

Is Apple really copying the Google Pixel design?

In the video, Pixel notes: "There are a lot of rumors circulating about iPhone's upcoming redesign", showing the headline comparing the back of the iPhone 17 Air to the distinctive Pixel camera "panel". The iPhone responds with an ironic response: "Can you imagine me doing the same thing you did first years later?" but immediately reminds viewers that Apple later adopted many of the Pixel's features (night mode, widgets, Magic Eraser).

The leaked images do indeed indicate that the iPhone 17 Air could get an elongated multi-lens "panel", very similar to the one that first appeared in the Pixel 6 series in 2021 and even reminiscent of the 2015 Nexus 6P design.

Concept design of the iPhone 17 Air smartphone. Photo: Majin Bu

At the same time, both Google and other Android manufacturers have been adopting Apple's flat body design in recent years — although the Galaxy Alpha was the first to use this solution in 2014, it was the iPhone 12-14 line that made it popular.

Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

Despite the jokes in the new video, the exchange of design ideas between Apple and Google is a long-standing and mutual practice. Each of the parties has repeatedly borrowed various elements from the other, shaping the modern look of smartphones.

As a reminder, Google has officially presented its new mid-range smartphone Pixel 9a, which was hardly surprising as information about the device has been leaked many times. The gadget has a larger display, a new Tensor G4 chip, better protection against moisture, and an updated design without a characteristic protrusion for the cameras.

We also wrote that fresh leaks dedicated to the iPhone 17 Air are attracting growing interest: photos and videos of the new model's mockups are being published online. Apparently, Apple is preparing a breakthrough solution that could replicate the effect of the first MacBook Air and radically change the perception of the iPhone series.