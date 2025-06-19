Gemini now analyzes your videos — here's what it can do

Gemini AI assistant activated on a smartphone screen. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

The Gemini app continues to evolve: following the introduction of a new pull-out navigation menu and the stable release of 2.5 Pro, the service has begun rolling out support for uploading videos for further analysis. Users can now add their own video files to queries and ask questions directly about their content.

9to5Google writes about it.

How the new feature works

In addition to documents and images, the chat window now offers the option to select "Gallery" or "Files" — provided that the feature is already enabled for a specific account. If the option is enabled, video files will be available for selection; otherwise, they will remain inactive. After uploading the video, Gemini displays it in the player window, allowing you to review the material again and clarify details.

The opportunity to add videos from the gallery to the Gemini app. Photo: 9to5Google

In the test dialogue, the service accurately identified the time displayed on Nest Hub, and in another case, it described in detail an autumn forest landscape with a narrow path and rays of sunlight shining through yellowed leaves, emphasizing the peaceful atmosphere and the rustling of fallen leaves underfoot.

The feature is being rolled out gradually: it is currently available on select Android devices (Google App 16.23 beta) and on iOS in free and paid accounts, including 2.5 Flash and 2.5 Pro. The web version currently displays the message "File type unsupported," and the built-in Gemini camera is not yet capable of recording video.

As a reminder, Gmail for Android and iOS has learned to automatically summarize long emails in Gemini card format. This feature is especially useful for long correspondence and is updated each time a new reply is received.

We also wrote that the Gemini app is gradually taking on the characteristics of a personal assistant. Now you can assign it regular tasks to perform at a specified time, helping to lighten your daily workload.