ChatGPT-5 expected this Summer as OpenAI gears up for launch

OpenAI, the frontrunner in the AI gold rush, is renegotiating its partnership with Microsoft, entering a Palantir-dominated market, and preparing for a surge in demand ahead of its planned GPT-5 release this summer. Its growing confidence in talks with its closest ally — and a major win with the Pentagon — signal the company’s expanding influence and ambition.

When will GPT-5 be released?

In the first corporate podcast, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed that GPT-5 "is coming this summer", though he did not provide an exact date.

OpenAI has an unusual structure: a nonprofit organization controls its commercial division. Microsoft invested $13 billion in OpenAI, receiving 49% of future profits (up to a certain limit), 20% of revenue, and the right to use OpenAI's intellectual property (IP) until 2030.

According to The Information, OpenAI insists on renegotiating the deal, offering to reduce Microsoft's stake to 33% and relinquish claims to revenue, profits, and intellectual property. If Microsoft agrees, it will pave the way for OpenAI's IPO.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is reducing the prices of ChatGPT Enterprise subscriptions by 10-20% for customers who purchase multiple products at once, thereby clipping the wings of its partner.

OpenAI also received a one-year CDAO contract from the US Department of Defense worth $200 million. This is one of the Pentagon's largest deals of the year and OpenAI's first major success in a field previously dominated by Palantir. For comparison, Palantir's most profitable program, the Maven Smart System, brought in approximately $210 million.

Against this backdrop, competitor xAI is reportedly burning through $1 billion a month, trying to raise $9.3 billion in fresh capital while expecting only $500 million in revenue this year, according to Bloomberg.

Also, OpenAI has expanded ChatGPT's functionality; it can now connect to cloud services and create meeting transcripts. The company also announced that it had reached three million paid business users.

As we previously reported, OpenAI aims to transform ChatGPT into a universal "interface to the internet" to assist with everyday and professional tasks. This goal is outlined in an internal strategy for 2025 that was published during antitrust proceedings against Google.