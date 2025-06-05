How ChatGPT Learns to View Files from Google Drive

ChatGPT page on the OpenAI website. Photo: Unsplash

OpenAI has expanded the capabilities of ChatGPT: The bot can now connect to popular cloud services and take meeting transcripts. The company also announced that the number of paid business users of the model has reached three million, The Verge reports.

A new generation of corporate integration

ChatGPT Team users have received a "recording mode" that saves the course of meetings, brainstorming sessions, and even impromptu monologues. After the session ends, the bot provides a transcript with time codes, quotes, and listed tasks.

Holders of the Team, Enterprise, or Edu plan can now connect Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, SharePoint, or OneDrive. ChatGPT considers existing access rights and responds to requests for data in files, such as the company's revenue for the previous quarter or the number of ferry rides taken last year in Italy. Answers are accompanied by links to sources in the repository.

