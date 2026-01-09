Flagship smartphones of 2025 that will remain relevant in 2026

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Photo: Unsplash

Buying a flagship smartphone today requires a significant investment, as prices for the best models are rising. At the same time, modern processors offer ample power, and manufacturers are finally providing long-term support in the form of updates.

Novyny.LIVE tells about five flagship smartphones of 2025 that will be relevant in 2026.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Galaxy S25 Ultra relies on a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with an Adreno 830 graphics processor. This should provide enough performance to handle any task without issue in 2026.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Add seven years of guaranteed Android updates, a titanium side bezel, and a 200-megapixel camera with optical stabilization, and you have a model that will remain "fresh" against new products for a long time.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is presented as a reliable option for the future. Its A18 Pro chip boasts a substantial power reserve, and the Apple ecosystem and iOS optimization ensure stable and smooth performance even after three to four years.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The model will remain desirable in 2026 for several reasons, including its large screen, camera control button, and deep integration with Apple Intelligence.

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 emphasizes hardware and autonomy. This smartphone features a 7,300-mAh battery, a new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor from Qualcomm, and a UFS 4.1 drive that enhances read and write speeds.

OnePlus 15 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The RAM has also become faster. Depending on the configuration, it uses either LPDDR5X Ultra or Ultra+. OxygenOS 16 is praised for its speed and its set of AI functions that assist with document and photo processing.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is positioned as an ideal choice for those who value high-quality photos and videos. Its collaboration with Leica and use of one-inch sensors create a quality margin that is difficult to achieve with software alone. The bet here is that, in 2026, the physics of optics will still be crucial.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The camera setup includes a 50 MP main wide-angle module, two 50 MP telephoto lenses, and a 200 MP telephoto lens, as well as a wide range of shooting modes. The Snapdragon 8 Elite handles performance, and the phone has 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB or 1 TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Google Pixel 10 Pro

The Pixel 10 Pro emphasizes software: pure Android, exclusive AI capabilities, and long-term system support. The cameras remain impressive as well: a 48 MP main wide-angle module with optical stabilization, a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle module, and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and stabilization.

Google Pixel 10 Pro smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The 16 GB of basic LPDDR5 RAM, together with optimization, should ensure smooth operation and the experience of using a "live" flagship over time.